Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 15:17 Hits: 3

Virginia Commonwealth University researchers have released data showing an alarming surge in opioid-related overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonfatal opioid overdose visits to the VCU Medical Center emergency department in Richmond increased from 102 between March and June 2019 to 227 between March and June 2020. That's an increase of 123%.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200921111706.htm