New discovery to have huge impact on development of future battery cathodes

Published on Monday, 21 September 2020

A new article reveals how researchers fully identified the nature of oxidized oxygen in the important battery material - Li-rich NMC - using RIXS (Resonant Inelastic X-ray Scattering). This compound is being closely considered for implementation in next generation Li-ion batteries because it delivers higher energy density than current materials, and could translate to longer driving ranges for electric vehicles and enable scientists to tackle issues like battery longevity and voltage fade.

