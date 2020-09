Articles

An international research team has developed 'electronic skin' sensors capable of mimicking the dynamic process of human motion. This work could help severely injured people, such as soldiers, regain the ability to control their movements, as well as contribute to the development of smart robotics, according to researchers.

