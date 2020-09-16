The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Reforestation can only partially restore tropical soils

Tropical forest soils play a crucial role in providing vital ecosystem functions. They provide nutrients for plants, store carbon and regulate greenhouse gases, as well as storing and filtering water, and protection against erosion. Scientists have investigated how the properties and ecosystem functions of tropical soils change when forests are cut down, and whether reforestation can reverse such soil degradation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916131055.htm

