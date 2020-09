Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 10:09 Hits: 2

In a year of record-breaking fires in the US, Australia and beyond, calls are growing to refer to 'climate fires' instead of wildfires. In the face of climate denial, the link to global heating must be unambiguous.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wildfires-are-climate-fires-how-to-talk-about-climate-emergency-global-heating/a-54979516?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss