Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:28 Hits: 0

A fruit used for centuries in countries around the world is getting the nutritional thumbs-up from a team of researchers. Breadfruit, which grows in abundance in tropical and South Pacific countries, has long been a staple in the diet of many people. The fruit can be eaten when ripe, or it can be dried and ground up into a flour and repurposed into many types of meals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917122829.htm