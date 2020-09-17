Understanding the movement patterns of free-swimming marine snails

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:28 Hits: 0

New research looks at the swimming and sinking kinematics of nine species of warm water pteropods (sea snails) to shed light on their ecology, predator-prey interactions, and vertical distributions. By using a high-speed stereophotogrammetry system, investigators were able to focus on how the shell shape, body geometry, and body size affect their swimming behavior from a fluid mechanics perspective, while image analysis and metabarcoding related swimming behaviors to night time and daytime vertical distributions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917122832.htm