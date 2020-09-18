How researchers look at the bird brain in action

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 14:42 Hits: 3

How do birds make decisions and which brain regions are particularly active when they solve tasks? Researchers are investigating these questions. So far, only anesthetized birds and therefore passive experiments could be examined using the functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Thus, the examination of brain processes during active tasks was not possible. Now the researchers have constructed an experimental set-up which allows them to carry out fMRI examinations on awake pigeons and thus also investigate cognitive processes for the first time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200918104244.htm