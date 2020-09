Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 06:57 Hits: 0

In this edition of Eco Africa we check out bee farming in Kenya, see how Senegal's capital is turning green and visit an artist working to protect South Africa's penguins.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/welcome-to-the-latest-edition-of-eco-africa/a-54963717?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss