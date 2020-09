Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:13 Hits: 2

Why do pregnancies last longer in some species than others? Researchers have found the clock that sets the speed of embryonic development and discovered the mechanism is based on how proteins are made and dismantled. The study could also help us understand how different mammals evolved from one another and help refine methods for regenerative medicine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917181310.htm