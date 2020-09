Articles

Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020

A dangerous protein named SNAI2 helps cancers metastasize and shields cancer from both the immune system and chemotherapy. Worse, SNAI2 is in a family of proteins that are notoriously hard to fight with drugs. But now researchers have found a way to use the cell's recycling system to control SNAI2, providing a new possibility for treatments.

