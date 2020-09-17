New mathematical tool can select the best sensors for the job

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020

In the 2019 Boeing 737 Max crash, the recovered black box from the aftermath hinted that a failed pressure sensor may have caused the ill-fated aircraft to nose dive. This incident and others have fueled a larger debate on sensor selection, number and placement to prevent the reoccurrence of such tragedies. Researchers have now developed a comprehensive mathematical framework that can help engineers make informed decisions about which sensors to use.

