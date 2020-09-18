Self-induced ultrafast demagnetization limits the amount of light diffracted from magnetic samples at soft x-ray energies

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 September 2020

Free electron X-ray lasers deliver intense ultrashort pulses of x-rays, which can be used to image nanometer-scale objects in a single shot. When the x-ray wavelength is tuned to an electronic resonance, magnetization patterns can be made visible. When using increasingly intense pulses, however, the magnetization image fades away. The mechanism responsible for this loss in resonant magnetic scattering intensity has now been clarified.

