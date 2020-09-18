Promising computer simulations for stellarator plasmas

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 14:42 Hits: 2

The turbulence code GENE (Gyrokinetic Electromagnetic Numerical Experiment), has proven to be very useful for the theoretical description of turbulence in the plasma of tokamak-type fusion devices. Extended for the more complex geometry of stellarator-type devices, computer simulations with GENE now indicate a new method to reduce plasma turbulence in stellarator plasmas. This could significantly increase the efficiency of a future fusion power plant.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200918104246.htm