NRDC’s Gina McCarthy on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Legacy

WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, has died.

NRDC President and CEO Gina McCarthy made the following statement:

"From her pathbreaking advocacy for gender equality to her relentless defense of democracy itself, Justice Ginsburg widened our vision of who we are, enlarged in law the values we share and raised, forever, the possibility of what we might become. Through her expansive mind, sound temperament and unwavering judicial integrity, she plied the Constitution as a living instrument of American life, lending it meaning in the life of us all. We may not soon see her like again, but her judgment, her wisdom and her uncommonly good sense will live on in the precedents she set and the opinions she wrote. She was as much a force for justice when she dissented as when she prevailed."

