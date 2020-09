Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:28 Hits: 0

A new study presents the first comprehensive assessment of the conservation status of primary forests in Europe -- and shows that many of them are not protected and at risk of being destroyed. The researchers conclude that formal conservation of these forests should be a top priority for countries to meet their climate change and biodiversity goals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917122842.htm