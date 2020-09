Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 14:42 Hits: 3

Based on highly sensitive recordings of neuron activity in the noses of mice, researchers have found that olfactory sensory neurons can exhibit suppression or enhancement of response when odors are mixed, overturning a long-standing view that the response is a simple sum with more complex processing only happening at later stages.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200918104252.htm