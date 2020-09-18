EPA, state, tribal and local air quality partners offer wildfire smoke-ready tips for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska

Category: Environment Hits: 3
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and more than a dozen state, tribal and local air agencies in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska are making important tools available to help the public reduce smoke exposure and protect human health as massive wildfires continue to impact local air quality.
To access these materials, the public may visit EPA’s comprehensive “Smoke-Ready Toolbox for Wildfires”[1] to educate themselves about the risks of smoke exposures and take actions to protect their health. Some of the materials in the toolbox, include:
Additionally, the public can also visit EPA’s page, Indoor Air Quality Impacts of Wildfire Smoke.[5]
Helpful Tipsto Reduce Wildfire Smoke Exposure
Some additional smoke tips include:
See the listings below for more resources in your state:
In Washington
The Washington Smoke Blog[9] is a comprehensive, multi-agency resource for ways to reduce wildfire smoke exposure during the time of COVID.
Washington Department of Health has an informative “Smoke from Fires”[10] page.
Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has an excellent Wildfire Smoke Page[11].
In Oregon
For the latest, timely information on hard-hit Oregon, visit the Oregon Smoke Blog[12] and download the free OregonAIR[13] app to a smartphone.
Oregon Wildfire Resources[14] centralizes information from several agencies in one handy website.
Oregon Health Authority has an informative video[15] and good preparedness info on their “Get Prepared”[16] page.
In Idaho
Know if there is a wildfire nearby in Idaho by checking http://www.idahofireinfo.com/[17]. For the latest in updated wildfire conditions and trends around Idaho, visit the Idaho Smoke Blog[18].
Idaho Office of Emergency Management also has an excellent handbook of tools, techniques, and preparation tips prepared by the Idaho Silverjackets Team, “Wildfire: A Resource Guide for Individuals”[19].
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare covers wildfire smoke health and safety information in their “Wildfire Smoke”[20] page.
Idaho also has a good fire preparation and prevention program, Idaho Firewise, Inc. [21]offered by several state, local, and federal agencies, and the Nez Perce tribe, aimed at protecting property and preventing wildfires.
In Alaska
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has a good Wildfire Smoke Information page, and statewide wildfire information is also available at “AK FIRE INFO.”[22][23]
For Tribes
The Tribal Healthy Homes Network[24] offers many helpful social media tools and resources[25] to protect reservation residents from wildfire smoke.
