A scientific first: How psychedelics bind to key brain cell receptor

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:12 Hits: 4

For the first time, scientists solved the high-resolution structure of these compounds when they are actively bound to the 5-HT2A serotonin receptor on the surface of brain cells. This discovery is already leading to the exploration of more precise compounds that could eliminate hallucinations but still have strong therapeutic effects. Psilocybin - the psychedelic compound in mushrooms - has already been granted breakthrough status by the FDA to treat depression.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917181259.htm