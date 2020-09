Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 23:07 Hits: 3

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has asked the Justice Department to investigate some of the country’s leading environmental groups, arguing that Russia and China are attempting to influence U.S. policies through the groups. The third-ranking House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516973-cheney-asks-doj-to-probe-environmental-groups