The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Evergreen needles act as air quality monitors

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Every tree, even an evergreen, can be an air quality monitor. That's the conclusion of researchers who measured the magnetism of particulate matter on the needles of evergreen trees. That measurement, they found, correlated to general air quality, suggesting that analysis of the needles -- a relatively simple and low-cost process -- could provide a high-resolution, year-round picture of air quality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200915194238.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version