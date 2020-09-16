A ferry protein in the pancreas protects it from the stress induced by a high-fat diet

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 17:10 Hits: 0

Scientists have now uncovered a key mechanism by which pancreatic function is maintained in response to a high-fat diet. A protein present in pancreatic insulin-producing cells protects them from damage under the stress induced by a high-fat diet. As the world increases its intake of high-fat foods and as type 2 diabetes incidence rises as a result, this protein could be a novel therapeutic target for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916131047.htm