The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Medical robotic hand? Rubbery semiconductor makes it possible

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A medical robotic hand could allow doctors to more accurately diagnose and treat people from halfway around the world, but currently available technologies aren't good enough to match the in-person experience. Now researchers have reported that they have designed and produced a smart electronic skin and a medical robotic hand capable of assessing vital diagnostic data by using a newly invented rubbery semiconductor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916154847.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version