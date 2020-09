Articles

A new study shows that single-dose and two-dose regimens of Vi-DT typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) are safe and immunogenic in children 6-23 months of age, a group with high rates of typhoid fever in resource-limited settings.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917084052.htm