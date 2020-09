Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:41 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed an automated 3D printing method that can produce multicolor 3D microstructures using different materials. The new method could be used to make a variety of optical components including optical sensors and light-driven actuators as well as multimaterial structures for applications such as soft robotics and medical applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917084100.htm