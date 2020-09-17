Discovery of microbes with mixed membranes sheds new light on early evolution of life

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020

Current research suggests that more complex life-forms, including humans, evolved from a symbiosis event between bacteria and another single-celled organism known as archaea. However, evidence of a transition period in which the two organisms mixed where nowhere to be found. That is, until now. In the deep waters of the Black Sea, a team of scientists found microbes that can make membrane lipids of unexpected origin.

