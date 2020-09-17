The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Metformin for type 2 diabetes patients or not? Researchers now have the answer

Metformin is the first-line drug that can lower blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients. One third of patients do not respond to metformin treatment and 5 per cent experience serious side effects, which is the reason many choose to stop medicating. Researchers have now identified biomarkers that can show in advance how the patient will respond to metformin treatment via a simple blood test.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917105333.htm

