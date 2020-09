Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 17:15 Hits: 2

A court has temporarily halted an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule that rescinded Obama-era standards for methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, preventing the rollback from taking effect for the time being. A panel of three...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516903-court-temporarily-pauses-epa-methane-emissions-rollback