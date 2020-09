Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 19:48 Hits: 3

The amount of synthetic microfiber we shed into our waterways has been of great concern over the last few years, and for good reason: Every laundry cycle releases in its wastewater tens of thousands of tiny, near-invisible plastic fibers whose persistence and accumulation can affect aquatic habitats and food systems, and ultimately our own bodies in ways we have yet to discover.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916154851.htm