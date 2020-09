Articles

Tuesday, 15 September 2020

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) says the chamber will vote next week on a more-than-900-page energy package billed as a response to climate change.The bill, unveiled Tuesday, has not had a hearing or gone through the regular legislative...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516552-house-dems-tee-up-vote-on-climate-focused-energy-bill-next-week