Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 14:45 Hits: 4

President Trump is pledging to keep politics out of decisionmaking involving the controversial Pebble Mine that has been proposed at the site of a prominent salmon fishery. “Don’t worry, wonderful & beautiful Alaska, there will be NO...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516866-trump-pledges-no-politics-in-pebble-mine-review