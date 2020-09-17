Tell Debate Moderators: Moms Want Answers On Climate Pollution Plans

Articles

Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020

Written by Dominique Browning

We have no time to lose. Ignoring the pollution that is heating up our planet will only make the climate crisis worse. If you live on the West coast, or in the Mountain states, all you have to do is look out the window to see the Inferno global warming causes — the ashes of broken hearts, the destroyed families and homes. If you live in the South and East you need but step outside and into a torrent of hurricane force wind, floodwaters and rain. How can this be ignored?

As parents, you and I know that we can’t ignore it. While climate chaos is supercharging the weather, moms must have an eye towards the future. That why in the upcoming presidential and vice presidential debates, we have a simple question: What will each candidate do to cut the carbon and methane emissions that are burning us up?

Moms are fighting to get this issue on the debate agenda.

Your voices — your participation, your demands – matter now more than ever. Don’t think no one is paying attention. Here’s a quote from a recent closed-door meeting of the oil and gas industry in Colorado (but it was taped!). “They [activists] don’t show explosions. They don’t show rigs. They show women and children. We have got to begin playing at that same emotional level or we will not win these battles.” Dan Haley, president of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, is talking about the image of a fracking industry that does not care about climate change — and he is trying to convince his industry that they have to pretend to care, because their reputations are suffering among “young voters, female voters, Hispanic voters — really every sector except for older conservative male voters” because of the current surge of EPA deregulation — and concern about climate chaos.

Please join us in demanding that debate moderators address this critical issue. Tell debate moderators to ask the candidates: What is your plan to cut climate pollution?

