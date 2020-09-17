EPA Announces Over $6 Million in Funding to Research How to Control and Prevent Harmful Algal Blooms

Category: Environment Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (September 17, 2020) —Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took another step to address the environmental challenges posed by harmful algal blooms (HABs) by announcing $6,487,188 in funding to seven institutions to research how to prevent and control HABs using current and new technologies. With today’s announcement, EPA under President Trump has awarded more than $8.5 million in grant funding to research methods to reduce excess nutrients in watersheds.
“Harmful algal blooms are a serious and persistent problem across all 50 states that can have severe impacts on human health, the environment, and the economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “By expanding our knowledge of how to control and prevent the occurrence of these blooms, we can better protect our watersheds—especially our drinking water sources and recreational waters.”
As part of Administrator Wheeler’s focus[1] on addressing our nation’s pressing water issues, preventing and mitigating excess nutrients in our waters, and the HABs that they can create is one of EPA’s highest water quality priorities. In 2020 alone, EPA has awarded[2] Small Business Innovation Research funding to companies developing technologies to better detect HABs, released[3] draft nutrient criteria for lakes and reservoirs, and announced an award of more than $2 million in funding to help states implement plans to that reduce excess nutrients and improve water quality in the Mississippi River/Atchafalaya River Basin. Today’s award marks the largest research grant to date to support a nation-wide effort to prevent and control HABs.
The seven recipients receiving today’s funding through EPA’s Science to Achieve Results (STAR) Program include:
Through the development of new technologies and the optimization of existing technologies and best management practices, these projects will assist in reducing excess nutrients that enter the Nation’s waterways and support EPA’s goal to reduce the occurrence of HABs across the United States.
Background:
HABs are overgrowths of algae in water that have the potential to harm human health and aquatic ecosystems. There are several factors that can cause HABs to develop, including excess nitrogen and phosphorous in waterways.
Learn more about the grantees: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/659[4]
For more information on HABs: https://www.epa.gov/nutrientpollution/harmful-algal-blooms[5]
For more information on the EPA’s HABs research: https://www.epa.gov/water-research/harmful-algal-blooms-and-cyanobacteria-research[6]
