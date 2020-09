Articles

Senate Democrats continued their pressure campaign on the White House on Tuesday, taking to the floor to ask President Trump to immediately remove the controversial acting head of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from his post.The speeches were...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516576-senate-dems-ask-white-house-to-fire-controversial-head-of-public