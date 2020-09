Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 13:15 Hits: 3

The world has failed to meet any of its biodiversity targets, the UN said in a landmark report published every five years. Extinction rates would likely have been three to four times higher without conservation efforts.

