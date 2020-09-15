PA Takes Major Step to Join RGGI in Fight Against Climate Crisis

HARRISBURG, P.A. – The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) today voted to advance a formal rulemaking process that would put Pennsylvania on the path to joining a regional cap-and-trade program.

This comes as two recent reports show the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative’s (RGGI) success in helping avoid hundreds of asthma attacks and other health harms, as well as its trajectory to save families and businesses in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states more than $2 billion on their energy bills over the coming years.

A statement follows from Mark Szybist, Senior Attorney at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This major leap forward comes as the climate crisis stares our nation square in the face and endangers the health and safety of Pennsylvanians. The only way to change this dangerous trajectory is to take swift, aggressive climate action.

“Joining a regional effort to cut harmful climate pollution could help jumpstart Pennsylvania’s clean energy economy, spur thousands of good-paying jobs and lower bills for struggling Pennsylvanians. It would position the commonwealth to fight the climate crisis with the wherewithal it demands.”

