Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 13:42 Hits: 3

Conditions related to obesity, including inflammation and leaky gut, leave the lungs of obese patients more susceptible to COVID-19 and may explain why they are more likely to die from the disease, scientists say. They suggest that drugs used to lower inflammation in the lungs could prove beneficial to obese patients with the disease.

