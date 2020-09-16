The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unraveling a spiral stream of dusty embers from a massive binary stellar forge

With almost two decades of mid-infrared imaging from the largest observatories around the world including the Subaru Telescope, a team of astronomers was able to capture the spiral motion of newly formed dust streaming from the massive and evolved binary star system WR112. The study reveals the motion of the dusty outflow from the system and identifies WR112 as a highly efficient dust factory that produces an entire Earth mass of dust every year.

