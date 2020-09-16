Device could help detect signs of extraterrestrial life

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:34 Hits: 2

Although Earth is uniquely situated in the solar system to support creatures that call it home, different forms of life could have once existed, or might still exist, on other planets. But finding traces of past or current lifeforms on other worlds is challenging. Now, researchers have developed a fully automated microchip electrophoresis analyzer that, when incorporated into a planetary rover, could someday detect organic biosignatures in extraterrestrial soil.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916113420.htm