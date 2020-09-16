Rapid 3D printing with visible light

Articles

3D printing has driven innovations in fields ranging from art to aerospace to medicine. However, the high-energy ultraviolet (UV) light used in most 3D printers to cure liquid resins into solid objects limits the technique's applications. Visible-light curing, which would be more appropriate for some uses, such as tissue engineering and soft robotics, is slow. Now, researchers have developed photopolymer resins that boost the speed of visible-light curing.

