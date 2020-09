Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:34 Hits: 3

The Arctic is warming faster than any other region on the planet. As a result, permafrost that is thousands of years old is now being lost to erosion. As measurements gathered on the Lena River show, the scale of erosion is alarming.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916113452.htm