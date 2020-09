Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Bioengineers have created miniature intestines in a dish that match up anatomically and functionally to the real thing better than any other lab-grown tissue models. The biological complexity and longevity of the new organoid technology is an important step towards enabling drug testing, personalized medicine, and perhaps, one day, transplantations.

