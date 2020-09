Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:35 Hits: 3

Thanks to a bevy of telescopes in space and on Earth -- and even a pair of amateur astronomers in Arizona -- astronomers have discovered a Jupiter-sized planet orbiting at breakneck speed around a distant white dwarf star.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916113547.htm