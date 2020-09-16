The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Physicists develop basic principles for mini-labs on chips

Colloidal particles have become increasingly important for research as vehicles of biochemical agents. In future, it will be possible to study their behavior much more efficiently than before by placing them on a magnetized chip. A research team has discovered that colloidal rods can be moved on a chip quickly, precisely, and in different directions. A pre-programmed magnetic field even enables these controlled movements to occur simultaneously.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916113606.htm

