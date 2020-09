Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 10:56 Hits: 2

Reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will cost the global economy annually 1.5%, or $1 trillion to $2 trillion, a think tank has estimated. The London-based ETC calls it technically and economically possible.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/net-zero-emissions-mission-possible-by-2050-says-industrial-think-tank/a-54946076?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss