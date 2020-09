Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

An Indonesian startup is just one company making an eco-friendly leather-like material from fungi. Some hope plant-based textiles could make the fashion industry more sustainable.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/can-mushrooms-provide-a-vegan-green-alternative-to-animal-leather/a-54867671?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss