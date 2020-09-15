The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Going small for big solutions: Sub-nanoparticle catalysts made from coinage elements as effective catalysts

'Sub-nanometer' particles (SNPs) are very popular because of their diverse applications, but technical difficulties in their synthesis has hindered research in this field. Scientists used an 'atom-hybridization method' to overcome this barrier they developed to study the reactivity of alloy SNPs made from three coinage metal elements. Their findings are an important step in improving the knowledge about properties of finite elements and help in building a sustainable society.

