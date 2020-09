Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 23:42 Hits: 3

Research has extended the state-of-the-art in autonomy by providing a more complete picture of how actions and nonverbal signals contribute to promoting cooperation. Researchers suggested guidelines for designing autonomous machines such as robots, self-driving cars, drones and personal assistants that will effectively collaborate with Soldiers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200915194240.htm