Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 19:44 Hits: 1

The coronavirus has caused a delay in researching alternatives to using cancer-linked chemicals in military firefighting foam, the director of the Defense Department’s Strategic Environment Research and Development Program said Tuesday.Director Herb...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516533-coronavirus-creates-delay-in-pentagon-research-for-alternative-to