K2D, Inc., Colorado Premium Cold Storage resolves chemical risk management violations at Denver facility

Company corrects Clean Air Act deficiencies to reduce risk of accidental release of anhydrous ammonia

DENVER, CO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a Clean Air Act settlement in which Colorado-based K2D, Inc., Colorado Premium Cold Storage (Colorado Premium) has agreed to pay a $156,081 penalty and address violations of risk management requirements at its cold storage facility in northeast Denver. The company has corrected all identified deficiencies and has also agreed to improve the maintenance of process equipment to reduce the possibility of an accidental release of hazardous chemicals at the facility.

This case is part of EPA’s National Compliance Initiative to reduce risks from chemical accidents, and it addresses compliance within an industrial sector– ammonia refrigeration – which can pose serious risks from such accidents. The settlement, filed as a Consent Agreement signed on Sept. 3, 2020, resulted from a 2018 EPA inspection at the Colorado Premium facility that revealed several Clean Air Act Risk Management Program violations related to the management of anhydrous ammonia, including deficiencies associated with safety and emergency contact information, hazard analysis, mechanical integrity, operating procedures, and compliance audits.

The Colorado Premium facility is subject to Clean Air Act risk management regulations because it processes large quantities of anhydrous ammonia, a hazardous substance that is highly corrosive to the skin, eyes and lungs. Section 112(r) of the Clean Air Act requires facilities holding more than 10,000 pounds of ammonia to develop a risk management program and submit a plan to EPA.

“This agreement will improve the safety of those who live and work in northeast Denver for years to come,” said EPA Region 8 Enforcement Director Suzanne Bohan. “Colorado Premium has taken the necessary steps to improve the management of ammonia at their facility and reduce the hazards of toxic chemicals to workers, the public, and the surrounding community.”

Risk management plans address the proper design and maintenance of equipment such as pipes and vessels, emergency preparedness, and the ability to minimize releases that may occur. They also provide valuable information to local fire, police, and emergency response personnel to prepare for and respond to chemical emergencies. Making these plans available to the public also fosters communication and awareness to improve accident prevention and emergency response practices at the local level.

For more information on the Clean Air Act and risk management requirements:

https://www.epa.gov/rmp/risk-management-plan-rmp-rule-overview